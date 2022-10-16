 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Evers and Barnes too radical for us -- Vince Caruso

  • 0

Gov. Tony Evers and Lt. Gov Mandela Barnes are way too radical for Wisconsin. When we had the shutdown for COVID in Wisconsin, Evers and Barnes made sure folks like me could not go to church or a place of prayer, yet they both allowed protesters to be disruptive and voice their opinions. 

These two haven't even tried to reunite a divided state. Plus, their comments on helping the middle class and making sure we have more money in our pockets are just more lies. It's the same rhetoric the Democrats use every election, and they do not follow through.

We can't let Evers and Barnes win. Wisconsin, do not vote for these two.

Vince Caruso, Madison

Follow along as State Journal cartoonist Phil Hands draws a cartoon about Aaron Rodgers' new contract with the Green Bay Packers
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics