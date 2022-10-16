Evers and Barnes too radical for us -- Vince Caruso

Gov. Tony Evers and Lt. Gov Mandela Barnes are way too radical for Wisconsin. When we had the shutdown for COVID in Wisconsin, Evers and Barnes made sure folks like me could not go to church or a place of prayer, yet they both allowed protesters to be disruptive and voice their opinions.

These two haven't even tried to reunite a divided state. Plus, their comments on helping the middle class and making sure we have more money in our pockets are just more lies. It's the same rhetoric the Democrats use every election, and they do not follow through.

We can't let Evers and Barnes win. Wisconsin, do not vote for these two.

Vince Caruso, Madison