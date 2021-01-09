Events industry needs local guidance -- Sarah Davidson

I wanted to thank State Journal reporter Dean Mosiman for sharing such a well-written story of what the Dane County events industry is facing in last Sunday's article, "Owners crave guidance for a safe 2021 return."

I don’t think many people in Madison realize how much this sector touches their lives in one way or another. It is a huge contributor to what makes our city a vibrant place to both live and travel to.

Events take time to plan, and the current lack of guidance on a reopening plan is impacting us well into 2021. We are seeing events regularly drop off our schedules week after week, and this method of releasing new orders with just 24 hour's notice does not work for someone trying to coordinate things months and even years in advance.

We can do this better, together. The events industry has been continually asking for opportunities to work with our local officials on a data-driven, scientific reopening plan that directly addresses public safety while letting us begin to serve again. Please listen.

Sarah Davidson, Fitchburg