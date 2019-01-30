The writer of Friday's letter to the editor "Socialism seems like a bad idea" seems to misunderstand socialism and even confuses it with communism.
Cuba, North Korea, China and the Soviet Union were or are communist nations. Venezuela has become a failed nation more because of failed leadership with strong-arm dictatorships.
Some nations or states with socialism are stable democracies, including the Scandinavian states of Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden. Other European Union states approach socialism, as does New Zealand.
Even the United States has many aspects of socialism. These include the health and safety net programs, as well as airports, highways and passenger rail service.
Dave Searles, Brodhead