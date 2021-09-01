Evacuation would always be tragic -- Mark Quinn

Our country’s evacuation from the 20-year occupation of Afghanistan has been tragic -- more tragic than we all had hoped for.
With even more U.S. service members and scores of further Afghans killed recently, it is even more clear how this attempt to remake this society was doomed from the start. Certainly we as a nation had to track down and eliminate Osama bin Laden as the creator of the evil attack on us on 9/11. Trouncing out bin Laden’s core al-Qaida fighters in Afghanistan also was an absolute duty of our country. But once that was done, it was also our duty to turn the reins of government over to the people of Afghanistan.
If we had stayed to reshape this predominantly tribal country for only two years or as long as 50 years, this departure would be much the same. It was always going to be ugly, bloody and filled with some remorse. Our country -- any country -- cannot build a nation. That comes from within.
The harpoons of angst and attacks of incompetence are routinely coming from the Republicans -- from the party, under President Donald Trump, that actually signed the withdrawal treaty with the Afghans. This evacuation was destined to be torturous.
Mark Quinn, Madison