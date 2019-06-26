I am dismayed that Madison School Board President Gloria Reyes is the subject of an ethics complaint.
As a former chair of the Dane County Ethics Board, I can attest that the complaint against her appears to be a political attack rather than an ethics complaint. Those who do not agree with how Reyes voted on the issue of police officers in our high schools to pushing this.
Granted, the issue was complicated and emotionally charged. It was the subject of countless hours of testimony and discussion by the School Board and throughout the community. But the newly elected board took a vote, and the outcome was a close vote with a one-vote margin, thus the complaint.
So many more important issues are pending before the School Board, such as the critical hiring process for a new superintendent to replace Jen Cheatham, improving the board’s minority teacher recruitment program, and a potential 2020 multimillion-dollar referendum to provide much needed upgrades to our high schools.
I trust this complaint will be dispensed with quickly so that board members can direct their focus to these critical matters.
Dave Benforado, Madison