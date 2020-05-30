Essential workers deserve better -- Mario Canacasco

Work or starve. This has been the sentiment of many of our essential workers during this pandemic.

Unfortunately, this is nothing new. For many years, workers in the hospitality industry, at supermarkets and in warehouses have been treated unfairly both by corporations and customers. But consumer attitudes have changed due to COVID-19. Now many customers have realized how important essential workers are to our societal structure. In this pandemic storm, essential workers have become real-life superheroes.

Sadly, it seems corporations do not view them the same way consumers do. Instead, they view them as nothing more than disposable. For many years, corporations have mistreated essential workers by giving them low wages, minimal or no insurance coverage, and subjecting them to harsh work environments.

Now, as a pandemic is taking place, corporations have kept up this treatment by offering minimal pay raises and benefits to staff. McDonald’s is offering paid sick leave, but that only applies to restaurants that aren’t franchises. More than 90% of McDonald’s restaurants are franchised.

We as a public and as consumers must push corporations to adopt high wages, better coverage and a better work environment for our front-line workers.

Mario Canacasco, Madison