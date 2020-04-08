Essential workers deserve better -- Dean Siewert

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

The state and federal governments have identified lists of "essential services" that must remain open. This include grocery stores, gas stations, health care organizations, transportation systems and others. Many of these people working in these fields face daily risks of virus exposure, yet are risking their lives for minimal wages and few if any benefits.

People who are essential deserve more than that. Their health and lives are on the line. Shouldn't they be guaranteed health insurance? Imagine what your life would be like if you couldn't buy food or gas. How long could you persist?

For the short term, we need to guarantee health care for these people. They should also be getting "combat pay" for putting their lives on the line. They are taking extraordinary risks for our benefit. Let's make sure they are recognized for their efforts.

Dean Siewert, Madison