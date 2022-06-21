Escape your echo chamber of anger -- Patricia Guilfoyle

Hate, fear and rage are everywhere.

Some holler it’s a "big lie," while others holler it was a "steal." It doesn’t matter anymore. Truth is not truth, logic is not logic, and even that old-fashioned American horse sense has vanished.

Not long ago, more people went to church and obtained some influence there. Now they get online and spend hours in the echo chamber of their own opinions. They spend no time face-to-face trying to understand another person's opinions, thoughts or -- God forbid -- objective realities. It’s easier, and I guess more fun, to remain in that echo chamber of anger and rage.

The fault lies elsewhere for any personal problems. It’s them, the “other” -- they’re the problem. And so anger festers into hate, and hate into rage. Now almost every day someone chooses to buy a gun and kill some people rather than taking a hard look at themselves. But hey, isn’t self-reflection something that people are really afraid of?

Patricia Guilfoyle, Elkhorn