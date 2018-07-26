I'm deeply disturbed about the effort to remove police officers, known as educational resource officers (EROs), from Madison schools. This proposal is irresponsible -- it would place students, staff and visitors at risk.

Editorial: Cop question needs open, civil debate OUR VIEW: Critics of police in Madison schools aren't helping their cause by being disruptive

Our high schools are like our neighborhoods -- large and diverse. Most students are well behaved and want an education. A small group does not, and they feel free to act out. Our schools are a microcosm of our city.

In rapidly occurring situations, such as fights and assaults, every moment counts. Because EROs are on school premises, they are in positions to react much more quickly than beat cops are. These specially trained police officers have also developed strong relationships with students, and are attuned to the nuances of student life.

It's unusual that the ad hoc committee on EROs didn't consult with the school's security expert, Joe Balles. Our mayor and police chief also advise against removing EROs. It is disturbing that the committee is willing to listen to the small opposition group that is promoting this, rather than the public safety experts. A thoughtful approach to this matter considers all factors, not just those of a few.

I urge the Madison School Board to carefully weigh the consequences of removing EROs from our high schools.

Ald. Paul Skidmore, Madison, 9th District