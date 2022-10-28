Eric Toney best for attorney general -- Gary Hamblin

Public safety, rising crime and the erosion of support for police and first responders are critical issues facing all of us.

As a former Dane County sheriff who also served in the Department of Justice as a division head and sworn officer, I have devoted my career to protecting our community. I know the crucial role the attorney general plays in ensuring support and resources for law enforcement agencies and personnel.

Eric Toney will provide the leadership that restores a focus on public safety and law enforcement in Wisconsin. As a district attorney and frontline prosecutor, Toney has put the safety of the public first. He is head of the Wisconsin District Attorneys Association and has been endorsed by well over 100 Republican and Democratic sheriffs and district attorneys, as well as many police chiefs.

I served under five attorneys general, both Democrat and Republican. They all had one thing in common: They recognized the importance of leadership in law enforcement and public safety. Attorney General Josh Kaul has failed to provide the leadership that’s needed in these critical times.

That’s why I join the overwhelming majority of leaders in the Wisconsin law enforcement community in supporting Toney for attorney general, and I encourage you to support him as well.

Gary Hamblin, former Dane County sheriff, 1997-2007