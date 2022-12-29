 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Eric Frydenlund's columns are insightful -- Bob Bates

  • 0

In last Sunday's newspaper, executive editor Kelly Lecker promoted the Wisconsin State Journal's new front-page tagline, "Where Your Story Lives." The goal is to provide "a better understanding of our city, county and state."

Also on the cover of Sunday's Opinion section was a column by Prairie du Chien native Eric Frydenlund, who has always extended this mission. His essays in the State Journal never fail to deliver narrative embodying insights and applied wisdom on our common human experience.

In this day and age of social breakdowns and political polarization, it is refreshing to digest Frydenlund's accounts of daily living in the now. He writes about building character and community through simple outlooks and actions accessible to us all. His words inspire readers to better understand and participate in our shared community of humanity -- where our story lives.

People are also reading…

Bob Bates, Madison

Follow along as State Journal cartoonist Phil Hands draws a cartoon about Aaron Rodgers' new contract with the Green Bay Packers
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics