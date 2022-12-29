Eric Frydenlund's columns are insightful -- Bob Bates

In last Sunday's newspaper, executive editor Kelly Lecker promoted the Wisconsin State Journal's new front-page tagline, "Where Your Story Lives." The goal is to provide "a better understanding of our city, county and state."

Also on the cover of Sunday's Opinion section was a column by Prairie du Chien native Eric Frydenlund, who has always extended this mission. His essays in the State Journal never fail to deliver narrative embodying insights and applied wisdom on our common human experience.

In this day and age of social breakdowns and political polarization, it is refreshing to digest Frydenlund's accounts of daily living in the now. He writes about building character and community through simple outlooks and actions accessible to us all. His words inspire readers to better understand and participate in our shared community of humanity -- where our story lives.

Bob Bates, Madison

The Mendota Marsh collection