I disagree with Amy Richards' rambling column, "DeSantis will stick up for parents," in Sunday's State Journal. Her major assertion seems to be that diversity causes poor scores in English and mathematics, and that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will stamp out this "woke" activity.

Why is an emphasis on diversity incompatible with academic achievement?

Richards provides no evidence for her claim. She should at least cite statistics from school districts or states having higher academic achievement that do not emphasize diversity. Pick any of the states in the old Confederacy, and I would throw in Iowa, Kansas and Wyoming. As it stands, her column has a conclusion without supporting evidence.

I believe our massive illiteracy problems in English and math have many causes. Here are two of my favorites: an overemphasis on sports, and MTV editing on television, which has shortened our attention spans.

As for DeSantis, Florida has at least three serious problems:

The lack of affordable insurance.

The lack of affordable medical care.

A rapidly degrading environment due to global warming and overpopulation.

Has DeSantis done anything about these real problems? Nero fiddles while Rome burns.

Henry Teloh, Madison