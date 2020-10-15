Equity effort key to vaccine success -- Mariana Pasturczak

It is no secret the COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated health inequities in Wisconsin. It is important to also realize that health inequities are not limited to communities of color, but also affect rural communities and other groups across the state.
As a public health student, I know that health equity considerations have been absent in public health policy for many years, leading to catastrophic outcomes. With a COVID-19 vaccine coming to the general public in the near future, it is vital that an equity framework is created, implemented and enforced when residents of Wisconsin are able to get vaccinated.
Having a clear equity framework in place for the COVID-19 vaccine would ensure that residents of Wisconsin are able to access the vaccine. It also would maximize the number of people who get the vaccine. Examples of equity considerations include ensuring vaccine information statements are available in appropriate languages and holding mass vaccine exercises in easily accessible locations, such as schools and pharmacies.
If Wisconsin truly wants to protect all communities from COVID-19 when a vaccine is widely available, then those responsible will do the work to create and implement a plan that prioritizes health equity.
Mariana Pasturczak, Madison
