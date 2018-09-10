I would like to share something I just learned with the writer of the Sept. 2 letter to the editor, "Don't blame isolated event on climate."

The term 100-year (or 1,000-year) weather event doesn't mean that event occurs according to that time frame. Rather, it indicates the severity of the event. Therefore, it is possible to have, for example, two 100-year weather events within a few days of each other.

Don't blame isolated event on climate -- Gary L. Kriewald I've been waiting since the rains started for someone to write in to the State Journal blaming Madison's floods on climate change, and it didn…

That is what we are talking about when we reference climate change. These weather events are happening with greater severity and more often.

Subscribe to Breaking News Get breaking stories sent to you as they develop * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Sign up!

We must abandon denial and blame. We must ask ourselves, what are we experiencing? What helpful steps could we take to cope with these changes? Then we must have lawmakers who understand what we're talking about and enact policies to address the changes we are experiencing.

Jean M. Rawson, Madison