The Environmental Protection Agency has proposed new rules to reduce air pollution from cars and trucks. These rules would significantly reduce air pollution, thus improving both human and planetary health.

The new rules would increase the number of electric vehicles on the road and would set stronger tailpipe standards that would reduce greenhouse gas emissions for cars and light trucks starting in model year 2027. With the new standards, the EPA has an exciting opportunity to make a tangible climate change impact through the reduction of vehicle greenhouse gas emissions.

As one of the nearly 26 million Americans with asthma, and as a public health professional, I join with other advocates in calling for stronger EPA air pollution standards.

Air pollution is a public health issue. It is especially relevant to people of color and low-income communities, which have disproportionately high rates of asthma and other respiratory conditions.

For the health of humans and the health of our planet, it is time for the stronger EPA standards to reduce vehicle air pollution.

Kristi Jones, Madison