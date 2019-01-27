What continually amazes me is how little attention so many voters give to our two most pressing issues: the environment and the threat of nuclear war.
While the Democrats leave much to be desired, President Donald Trump’s record is horrendous. The Environmental Protection Agency's pollution enforcement has been turned over to fossil fuel lobbyists. Global warming is ignored. President Trump then pulled out of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty with Russia, which makes an accidental nuclear exchange more likely.
Here in Wisconsin, Gov. Scott Walker did his part to trash the environment. Neither of the aforementioned issues register more than a bleep with so many voters and much of the media. Yet they are probably the most serious issues we face.
Craig Wehrle, Madison