I am alarmed by the recent report on declining biodiversity and how it threatens all life on the planet, including humans.
As my awareness of environmental issues and how they relate to the bigger social justice picture has increased, so has my motivation to make changes in my life to bring about a more just and sustainable world. My actions count, but I can’t do it alone.
Recent reports told us climate change is happening more rapidly than we thought. Now we learn biodiversity and our ecosystems are at a breaking point. Both problems impact the least among us. The risks include food shortages, polluted or scarce drinking water, loss of habitat, loss of homes and respiratory problems or even death from air pollution.
What will it take for us to wake up and choose a different path -- one that restores our relationship with nature? I hope we can figure it out while we still have a good chance.
Laura Green, Madison