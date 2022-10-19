Entitlements are earned benefits -- David W. Cole

U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, argues Social Security and Medicare funding should be part of the annual budget process to ensure the “viability” of those programs. That reminds me of the Army public relations officer who explained that a Vietnamese city had to be destroyed to “save” it. Surely Social Security and Medicare will die the death of a thousand cuts if Johnson has his way.

Social Security and Medicare are different than programs such as welfare, COVID relief or the maintenance of our national infrastructure. Recipients of Social Security and Medicare are entitled to their benefits because they have earned those benefits.

The way to balance the books of true entitlement programs is not to limit benefits but to raise or remove the arbitrary ceiling placed on income subject to Federal Insurance Contributions Act taxes -- a reform which may not appeal to Johnson and his self-serving rich friends, but which is nonetheless fair for us all.

So hands off my Social Security, Sen. Johnson. Hands off my Medicare. Like everyone who has had FICA payments deducted from a paycheck, I earned those benefits.

David W. Cole, Baraboo