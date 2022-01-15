 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Ensure democracy for future voters -- Claudia Cooper
Ensure democracy for future voters -- Claudia Cooper

At the age of 68, I’ve decided I need to be involved in the 2022 and 2024 elections. I’m going to volunteer to become a poll watcher to ensure all votes -- whether for Democrats or Republicans -- count.

I’m extremely concerned about our democracy. I worry about the young parents I know whose children will have to live with how we handle today’s elections and the future of our country.

If you are Democrat or Republican, please put our country first. I know that sounds contrite, even to me, but I don’t have any other options but to try.

Claudia Cooper, Madison

