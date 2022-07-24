Enough with the elections lies -- Duane Yanna

You would think that candidates running for a state office such as governor would be a fairly intelligent lot. Yet the two major Republican candidates, Tim Michels and Rebecca Kleefisch, have proven otherwise. Unfortunately, the same can also be said for our current speaker of the Assembly, Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and our current U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh.

It’s been shown, time and again, that there was no steal, no widespread fraud, no rigged 2020 election. Yet these four continue to foment doubt in one of the most cherished pillars of our democracy. They do not in any way deserve to hold any state office.

There's a saying that insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting a different result. Continuing to cry foul will not change the outcome, so please stop this insanity and stop beating a dead horse. Our state motto is "Forward." Let’s try that strategy for a change.

Duane Yanna, Mineral Point