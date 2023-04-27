For the last 30 years, with the exception of one or two, the preseason mantra of Green Bay Packers fans has been “Super Bowl or bust.”

Since the championship of 2010, most fans have steadfastly believed that another appearance in the Big Game was inevitable as long as quarterback Aaron Rodgers stayed healthy. Instead we’ve experienced consistent disappointment, frequently accentuated by season-ending, soul-crushing defeats.

With the trade of Rodgers to the New York Jets, we have a chance to turn the page and enjoy the upcoming season of football without the anxiety of high expectation. Logically, the team will spend time and lose some games figuring out their identity behind a new quarterback. They will occasionally surprise us and, at other times, leave us scratching our heads.

While all eyes will be on quarterback Jordan Love, in reality football games are not often won or lost by one player. The Packers have other positions needing upgraded talent, making this week’s draft at least as important as changing quarterbacks.

Football is the prototypical team game, which is one of the reasons it is so much fun to watch. So, Packer fans, sit back and enjoy this season. It will be really entertaining, and maybe next year we can start thinking about another Super Bowl.

Mark Stauffer, town of Lisbon

