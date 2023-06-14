"Look, mama, the cupcake is baking right before our eyes," I said. "How does that work?"

I was watching a demonstration of an early prototype microwave oven at a county fair when I was in grade school.

"You'd have to ask an engineer," my mother replied. "They're the people who invent this type of thing."

Today, years later and with a microwave in both my home and office, I checked out the inventor of the microwave oven out of curiosity. It is indeed an engineer (Percy Spencer). By the way, I learned this on my desktop computer (another story in engineering history).

So what does the microwave of the future look like? Ask an engineer. She's probably working on it now at the UW-Madison College of Engineering.

But she needs the support of the Legislature in the state budget for a new College of Engineering facility. The Joint Finance Committee unfortunately removed this proposed funding. This additional facility space will allow her and many more bright students to invent the "microwaves and computers of the future."

Who benefits? Consumers like you and me.

Camille Haney, Monona