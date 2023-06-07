The Legislature's budget committee recently rejected a request for a new UW-Madison engineering building.

This $347.3 million building is a top priority with $150 million being raised by private donors. Yet at the same time, the UW athletic department got the go ahead for a $285 million indoor practice facility. I am a sports fan, and I understand that the 67-year-old Camp Randall Sports Center (also known as the Shell) is probably showing its age.

But with the current engineering building have limited space, only 1,200 of the 8,000 students who apply for the engineering school can be accepted.

So I question if they are putting the money in the real area of need. Is UW-Madison a university with athletics or an athletic program with a university?

Jin Capacio, Madison