The State Journal recently reported that the Legislature’s Republican-controlled budget committee rejected a new engineering building on the UW-Madison campus that was included in Gov. Tony Evers’ $3.8 billion capital budget proposal.

The UW System had selected this facility as its top priority and pledged to raise $150 million toward its cost. The budget committee did include funding for UW-Stevens Point’s Champions Hall addition, renovations to UW-Oshkosh residence halls and a replacement for the Camp Randall Sports Center, also known as the Shell. The same State Journal article reports that the budget committee hopes a new "Shell" will make Wisconsin Badgers football more competitive in recruiting.

So let me get this straight: It’s more important to spend state tax dollars to attract better talent to have a competitive Badgers football team than contribute to fund a new engineering building to produce more engineers to keep the Wisconsin economy competitive? Hmm. What am I missing here?

Erhard Joeres, Madison