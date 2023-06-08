The UW-Madison College of Engineering's need for new facilities and expanded space was denied again by the Republicans writing the state budget.

What was the reason for denial? Penny-pinching foolishness or partisan bias against UW-Madison? Surely not one legislator took a walk down to UW-Madison to see the crowded and inadequate facilities.

There are huge benefits to Wisconsin having a top-notch engineering school, as the State Journal article of Sunday, Feb. 12 pointed out. With a lack of student and graduate capacity, Wisconsin companies must look to other states for employees. It should be the other way around for a nation-leading research institution such as UW-Madison. Students and industry should be coming to Wisconsin for their people and technology.

Republicans are so concerned with protecting wealth and wealthy contributors they've forgotten how to create wealth. Wisconsin creates wealth by creating more engineers and research specialists at UW-Madison to work for Wisconsin businesses. This will put new wealth back into this state and restore competency and pride in UW-Madison.

Bob Hunt, Lodi