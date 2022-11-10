 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Engaged students offer future hope -- Barbara B. Arnold

Thanks for the timely article "Students host panel on engaging locally" in Saturday’s State Journal about youth civic involvement.

An important way to get ninth through 12th graders energized is to listen to their concerns and diverse voices. Student-led forums like the one shared in the State Journal article are catalysts for encouraging students to think about local issues and to register to vote if they are eligible. I thank all the teachers who are inspiring their students to understand the power of their voices.

Several high schools hosted opportunities for eligible students to register to vote in the Nov. 8 election. These efforts, led by student civics groups in conjunction with the League of Women Voters, will continue in the February and April elections and culminate in a goal that all eligible high school graduates in Madison and Dane County will be registered to vote by the time they graduate in June 2023.

If eligible 18-year-olds are not registered, they cannot vote. If they don’t vote, their voice is lessened. These forums and voter registration drives led by high school students’ belief in our democracy inspire and give me hope.

Barbara B. Arnold, Madison

