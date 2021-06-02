Enforce rules to ensure a fair vote -- David J. Rizzo

Monday's letter to the editor "Lightning is bigger danger than fraud" states the odds of being struck by lightning are greater than the odds that a fraudulent vote was cast in Wisconsin last year. That’s true if you define fraud in the narrowest possible terms. But to do so is to bury one’s head in the sand and ignore the existence of a problem in the hope that no one will notice.

Failure to purge voter rolls, allowing clerks to fill in ballot witness addresses, ballot harvesting, casting votes for the infirm or mentally deficient, or making a false declaration of indefinite confinement to avoid having to provide proof of identification can all be examples of fraud. Each one ignores, subverts or blatantly tramples on the rule of law.

You want free, fair and open elections? Fine, start by enforcing the election laws currently on the books. Wipe the sand from your eyes and admit that requiring someone to show proof that they are who they say they are when they cast their vote isn’t racist, punitive or overly burdensome. It’s a common-sense protection of one of the most sacred rights we have as Americans.

Ignorance is bliss, but the consequences can be devastating.