Enforce existing traffic laws better -- Sherie Sasso
Here we go again -- lowering speed limits on Madison streets.

I completely agree with several recent letters to the editor saying the solution to the problem of speeders in the city is not to lower speed limits, but to enhance enforcement of current speed limits.

Since the speed limit was reduced to 25 mph on Milwaukee Street, I have had three people pass me on the right to get around me, even though I was driving at 30 mph.

Another driver behavior needs greater enforcement: people who blow through stop signs and red lights. I can’t count number of times I’ve had to slam on my brakes to avoid a crash with someone who didn’t even slow down at a stop sign.

Lowering speed limits is not going to solve the traffic problems in Madison. We need better enforcement of existing laws.

Sherie Sasso, Madison

