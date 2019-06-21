This country's energy needs will be met by gas-fired power plants in the near future with shifting reliance to renewable energy.
The Trump administration can change environmental regulations, but coal-fired plants will continue to be phased out. Over a year ago, WE Energies made a decision to close down the Pleasant Prairie plant in southeast Wisconsin. Alliant is planning new solar farms for power generation. This is the future of power generation.
The realities of climate change are becoming more apparent with each passing year. The American people have accepted this fact and are looking to the future with ideas such as the Green New Deal. President Donald Trump and Environmental Protection Agency chief Andrew Wheeler see our future in the past.
They are wrong. No new coal plants will be built.
Mark K. Allen, Madison