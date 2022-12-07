Energy rate hike isn't fair to users -- Meghan Pierce

The looming proposal by We Energies to raise its energy rates by 13% must be examined.

The utility justifies this rate case by stating the increase for its residential customers is due to building more clean energy, while it simultaneously plans to keep expensive coal plants running and to invest in costly new fossil gas infrastructure.

We Energies is not considering people over profit. It has no concern for its customers' ability to afford its services. Families should not be forced to choose between their basic needs.

Through my work as a housing case manager, I see these difficult choices people have to make. Black and brown neighborhoods will be disproportionately harmed by these costs. These communities also overwhelmingly face the brutal outcomes from the direct impacts of continued fossil fuel usage.

The Public Service Commission needs to consider the alternatives available -- like energy efficiency programs. These programs can help reduce skyrocketing energy bills. We need to act fast to create realistic steps to fight against the current climate catastrophe.

Meghan Pierce, Sauk City