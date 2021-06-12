Energy investors want climate action -- Don Wichert

As a member the Madison Gas and Electric Co. shareholder group, MGE Shareholders for Clean Energy, we are pleased that MGE is moving forward by including clean energy projects in their asset base.
MGE’s recent major investments in renewable energy and storage shows progress towards a clean energy future. According to a recent shareholder report, MGE increased renewable energy assets by 70% over the past 10 years, and announced the Columbia coal plant retirement. As MGE shareholders, we believe these investments are good for the environment as well as shareholders’ and ratepayers’ pocketbooks.
We now urge them to rethink the high monthly fixed fees that disproportionately impact low-income and low-energy users, and delay energy efficiency and solar investments. We also support MGE including new, environmentally-focused board members to offer more progressive clean energy solutions as they transition to a clean energy future. That transition must not only include equitable rates, but a just transition for workers who have served our communities so well.
As recent shareholder resolutions at Shell, Chevron and Exxon show, a majority of energy company shareholders are pushing for increased action to address climate change.
Don Wichert, Madison