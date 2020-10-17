Endorsements can confuse readers -- Noah McVay

The State Journal editorial board endorsed more than dozen candidates for the state Legislature in last Sunday's newspaper. My immediate response was, "Why is this still a thing?"

Editorial board endorsements confuse readers, tying the newsroom reporters who practice nonpartisan journalism to the equally valuable opinions of editorial staff. This in turn makes it more difficult for newsroom reporters to practice their craft without the inevitable tinge of partisanship that comes from political endorsements. Albeit, the State Journal editorial board deserves credit for taking an independent-minded, centrist approach to its endorsements.

Nevertheless, the issue remains. The endorsement of a candidate for public office is for all intents and purposes an antiquated phenomenon from a bygone era. -- Only in the most consequential or dire of electoral circumstances does it make sense, such as the presidential race between Joe Biden and Donald Trump.

Frankly, I don't know any voters relying on an endorsement anywhere to inform how they will cast their ballot. Editorial board views on public policy or critiques of elected officials are great. But endorsements of political candidates? Those are a disservice to our fellow Wisconsinites and need to go. Let voters make up their own minds.

Noah McVay, Dodgeville