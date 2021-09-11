Ending war should aid Social Security -- John Robinson

The working public in America has always been supportive of Social Security. The doomsayers of Social Security say it is running out of money. Social Security has been paid forward by the working people who put their money into the Social Security fund.
At this time, we could be on the cusp of the refunding of the money that Congress "borrowed" from Social Security. This money should be repaid by the savings from ending the so-called war in Afghanistan.
Write your Congress person and demand that the “borrowed” Social Security funds be replaced by the excess funds now available from the no-longer-supported war in Afghanistan.
John Robinson, Madison