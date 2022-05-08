Ending Roe makes abortion less safe -- Phillip Gathright

In light of the leaked draft opinion from the conservative majority on the U.S. Supreme Court that could overturn Roe v Wade, a historical perspective may be in order.

Wisconsin passed a ban on abortions in 1849. 1849!

Let that sink in. Abortion has been around since at least then, and probably longer. Also let us pause to remember that Prohibition, the failed effort to ban alcohol, shows that legally denying people something does not make it go away.

All that outlawing this medical procedure will do is drive abortion underground, as it was before the ruling. This will mean an uptick in women dying from botched, back-alley abortions, teenage girls committing suicide to hide the "shame" of getting pregnant out of wedlock, and babies born in secret and abandoned.

But the "pro-life" party considers this a victory.

Phillip Gathright, Madison