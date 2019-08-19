Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt, a former lobbyist for agribusiness and the fossil fuel industry, recently made revisions to the Endangered Species Act that gut it and open vast areas of wildlife habitat to exploitation by his former clients.
The agency's Orwellian press release had the gall to call the changes "improvements." The Endangered Species Act is possibly the most popular piece of legislation in this country's history, and the Trump administration is destroying it to enrich its corporate donors. This is just the latest in a string of actions that are devastating to wildlife and the environment in general -- climate change denial, removing regulations that were put in place to safeguard our air and water, and cozying up to trophy hunting organizations such as Safari Club International.
Around 1,300 species are on the threatened and endangered lists. But many species have become extinct while on the candidate list or otherwise under consideration for listing. How much more of this corrupt and malicious administration with its draconian policies can we take?
I encourage everyone to contact your senators and congressmen and demand that the Endangered Species Act be left alone. It's worked very well for almost 50 years.
Gary Feest, Madison