End the filibuster to save democracy -- Mick Maier

The Supreme Court's recent decision to uphold Arizona's restrictive election rules eliminates one of the few paths Democrats have to challenge new restrictive voting laws.
The 6-3 vote by the conservative majority on the Roberts Court signals that voting activists can't rely on the judicial system to secure equal access to the right to vote. It now appears that the best way to overturn this latest version of Jim Crow is to enact a new federal voting rights law by eliminating the Senate filibuster.
President Joe Biden, in promoting bipartisanship, has been reluctant to ruffle the feathers of his former Senate colleagues by tampering with the filibuster. Republicans operate with no such limitations. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., achieved the current 6-3 conservative court by refusing to hold a hearing for Merrick Garland. Donald Trump promoted the "big lie" and the attempted coup of Jan. 6.
Biden is a good guy. But good guys often finish last -- especially when the other side is playing dirty. It's time to level the playing field to secure equal access to the right to vote -- the hallmark of American democracy.
Mick Maier, Middleton