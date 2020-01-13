End the collector plate giveaway -- Dan Johnson
0 comments

End the collector plate giveaway -- Dan Johnson

  • 0

The Jan. 7 letter to the editor "Fee on hybrids isn't proportional" was critical of the irrational decision by Gov. Scott Walker to impose a yearly $75 tax on hybrid vehicles.

With the deplorable state of our roads, I am willing, as a Prius owner, to take one for the team financially.

What rankles me, however, is the state Department of Transportation's boondoggle involving the collector license plate. If you have a vehicle that is at least 20 years old and not your primary vehicle, you are eligible to apply for this special plate. The cost is a one-time fee of a little over two times an annual plate renewal fee -- no further license fees are needed for the life of the vehicle. Judged by the number of collector plates I see on the road, Wisconsin is losing out on serious revenue each year.

Who benefits from this situation? Affluent people who have a vintage car such as a Mercedes Benz or a BMW. The other end of the spectrum are 20-year-old gas guzzling vehicles. And both are exempt from Madison's wheel tax.

I can see no reason why these vehicles should not be contributing to the maintenance of the roads on which they drive. Oh, I forgot. They pay more in gas taxes than my Prius.

Dan Johnson, Middleton

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen up!

Sign up for our Podcasts email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics