The headline of a State Journal story Thursday screamed “Vote was win for liberals.” Might I suggest “Vote was win for democracy"?

Has Wisconsin’s political situation become so polarized that you have forgotten that the intent of our system is to provide a government that represents the will of the people?

I was born in Green Bay and raised in Milwaukee and Eau Claire. I moved west as an adult. I still follow the Packers, and I come back regularly to visit family.

This year I arrived just in time for this week's election. I was amazed to learn that though the electorate here is split pretty much 50-50, one party nearly has a super majority in both chambers of the Legislature.

Anyone conservative, middle of the road or liberal who claims to support democracy should be shocked and ashamed by the willful manipulation of your political system by one party.

Machiavelli would be proud. George Washington, Thomas Jefferson and John Adams -- probably not so much. Democracy by its very nature is messy and fragile. All should defend it. For my home state, I wish an end to one-party rule, and a return to a representative form of government.

Richard O’Neill, Auburn, Washington

