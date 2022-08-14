End of Roe isn't good for women -- Judy Neary

I disagree with the July 31 letter to the editor "Women will benefit from the end of Roe." Everyone has opinions, but opinions must be rooted in facts and data.

The letter suggests there will be fewer unwanted pregnancies because more women will choose contraception. Contraception is not readily available or affordable for all women. And the letter ignores the fact that often women seeking abortions are doing so for many medical reasons, not just to avoid an unwanted pregnancy.

More baby girls will be born, as the letter suggests, but more boys will be born as well, since abortion seekers do not only abort girls. Those babies will be born to mothers who can't afford to support those children emotionally or financially, leading to more children in the foster care system. There are approximately 7,000 in our Wisconsin system. The letter mentions abortion trauma, but ignores the trauma of women and children being split up in that system.

Lastly, if having fewer choices, and loss of bodily autonomy will increase respect for women, let's mandate vasectomies, and fewer choices for men. That will encourage us women respect men more for their willingness to participate in the contraception process.

Judy Neary, Edgerton