End of democracy isn't hard to imagine -- Frederick W. Nagle

The advent of Donald Trump and Trumpism gives us a more sympathetic understanding of why the Germans were unable to keep the Nazis from usurping power, even though the Nazis never received more than 40% of the votes in a free election. Trump has twice done far better.

Picture the following scenario, which is not far fetched: The election of 2024 has just ended. Amid widespread claims of fraud, state and federal courts offer no relief from gerrymandering, and our self-perpetuating state Legislature decides to disregard the popular vote and to appoint delegates to the Electoral College. A rogue militia, such as the one that stormed the governor's office in Michigan, and armed to the teeth thanks to the Second Amendment, is "standing back and standing by" to prevent "fraudulent" proceedings.