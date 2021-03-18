End lawyers fees and low wages -- John Finkler

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, has shown no shame for hiring a law firm at $375 an hour to defend Republicans in their latest efforts to "re-gerrymander" Wisconsin's legislative districts. Instead, Vos is attacking those who have taken legal action to stop totally partisan Senate and Assembly districts from being drawn in secret again.

Vos even called the legal action "a waste of taxpayer resources." What does he think $375 an hour with an unlimited budget is, if not a total waste of taxpayer dollars?

If Vos was truly concerned about not wasting tax dollars and addressing a critical problem for working men and women in Wisconsin, he would support a nonpartisan approach to redistricting and also support a long-overdue increase the state's minimum wage, which is only $7.25 an hour and hasn't been increased in more than a decade.

In far different ways, both $375 an hour and $7.25 an hour are a disgrace. The choice to get rid of one and increase the other should be easy, not hard.

John Finkler, Middleton