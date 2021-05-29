End gerrymandering across the Midwest -- Tom Blau

If Democrats were serious about adopting the Iowa model for redistricting, they need look no further than our southern border in Illinois.
Instead, they seem more interested in using this a a fundraising issue. Over the last two weeks, I've received about a dozen emails alerting me that my $5 or $10 donation could help cover the great expense required to successfully bring about this legislative feat.
In Illinois, Republicans have been on the receiving end of unfair legislative maps for far longer than the 11 years Democrats have had to bare this injustice in Wisconsin. Imagine a cross-border, bipartisan ad campaign where the states' minority parties, hand in hand, call for both Illinois and Wisconsin legislatures to bring fair maps to the Midwest. Perhaps they could even invite legislative leaders from Iowa to join.
What's good for the goose is good for the gander. Let's bring the legislatures in the Midwest to the center by fixing voting districts in both states, allowing for more competitive races in both states. I've already shared this idea with leaders from both states. We will see if anyone is listening.
Tom Blau, McFarland