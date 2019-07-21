I just retired from the Veterans Health Administration, and I think the best way to honor veterans is to end endless war.
Many veterans agree, such as those in the liberal political action committee VoteVets and the conservative Concerned Veterans for America who have partnered to change war authorization measures and end the U.S presence in Afghanistan.
I hail the U.S. House for recently passing the National Defense Authorization Act. The allocated $733 billion would better protect national security if spent on diplomacy, but two of its amendments open ways to peace.
One repeals the 2002 Authorization for Use of Military Force, and prevents presidents from using it to justify new wars without Congress’ approval. The other prohibits funding for military action against Iran without specific congressional sanction, or because of an attack on the United States.
The House has reclaimed Congress’ constitutional responsibility for determining if military action is needed. Please ask Sens. Tammy Baldwin, D-Madison, and Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, to follow suit and work together to ensure these two amendments are intact when the Senate finishes its version of the NDAA.
Let’s move beyond saying “Thank you for your service” and truly honor past, present and future service members by ending endless war.
Pamela Minden, Madison