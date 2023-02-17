The Wisconsin Supreme Court’s conservative majority has created an ideological imbalance as evidenced by its rulings. These justices are overwhelmingly supportive of the power of corporations, deeply anti-choice on women’s reproductive health, opposed to any sort of gun reform and hostile to the rights of criminal defendants. This conservative majority has intensely defended partisan redistricting, and has been accepting of politically motivated tinkering with the election process.

The Supreme Court race will be a statewide referendum on abortion rights, along with issues of gerrymandering and partisan election tinkering. If the conservatives continue their majority on the Wisconsin Supreme Court, political power will continue to rest in a partisan agenda, preventing the advancement of democratic ideas into law.

Only two of the four candidates in the Feb. 21 primary election advocate a balanced reading of the law. Judge Janet Protasiewicz or Judge Everett Mitchell will bring a balance to the court and return Wisconsin’s government to its people.

Patti Guilfoyle, Elkhorn

