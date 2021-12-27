Encourage study of mutant variants -- Jerry Davis

University administrations as well as science, medicine and health departments should come together and propose a required, for-credit course dealing with pandemics, COVID-19 and diseases.
The current pandemic touches us all, and how we deal with it clearly influences our present and future. Universities and maybe other levels of education, too, should assume a role in this matter.
I’m not talking health education. Something much more powerful and to the point is needed. It could be a single credit, so as to not overload faculty, students and budgets.
With the dollars being spent in other ways, surely the federal government could send startup dollars across the nation. We can all think of major negatives, but universities are great institutions to deal with problem solving.
The result in the short and long run could be a growing population able to explain what was meant by Dr. Anthony Fauci and virologists when they say a virus will not mutate unless you allow it to replicate.
The delta and omicron variants are mutants. We must have allowed the original virus to replicate. And we’re still doing it.
Jerry Davis, town of Brigham