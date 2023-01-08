Encourage solar panels on rooftops -- Gail Nordheim

The Dec. 26 article "Regulatory quandary threatens solar growth" raises key questions about Wisconsin's ability to successfully transition to clean solar energy.

Distributed solar, including rooftop solar panels, has the potential of providing a large amount of solar power. It can reduce our dependence on fossil fuels and can also reduce the need for large "utility scale" solar farms that require large amounts of land. Distributed solar uses roofs and parking lots to locate solar panels, making great use of existing infrastructure.

Transitioning to renewable energy is essential for combatting climate change. Wisconsin lags far behind other states in its use of solar energy because of opposition to distributed solar. (For example, Minnesota generates eight times more solar energy than Wisconsin.) Utilities and regulators are putting roadblocks on distributed solar development when it should be strongly encouraged.

The fossil fuel industry receives huge subsidies. But policymakers appear unwilling to provide even small amounts of support to renewable energy -- as evidenced by the fees and insurance requirements they are imposing.

I encourage everyone to contact the Public Service Commission and their legislators about the importance of distributed solar to our state.

Gail Nordheim, Madison

