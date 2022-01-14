Enbridge pipeline endangers nature -- Dianne Brakarsh

I am writing to respectfully request that the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources oppose Enbridge’s Line 5 pipeline reroute in northern Wisconsin.
Having witnessed firsthand some of the painful destruction that Line 3 caused in neighboring Minnesota, I see more than ever that we must protect the fragile ecosystems of our state.
An oil spill in the proposed Line 5 reroute area would threaten 186 waterways, including the Great Lakes, endangering the drinking water of millions. Skirting the boundary of the Bad River Band Reservation would severely violate indigenous sovereignty, putting tribal members and vital, unique habitats at great risk. Line 5 has already leaked 29 times.
Gov. Tony Evers’ Task Force on Climate Change report contained 55 recommendations, including building no new fossil fuel infrastructure. With our climate crisis at a pivotal point, we must take decisive action. Allowing the Line 5 reroute would not support the phasing out of fossil fuel use -- it would extend the pipeline’s life for decades to come, through precious wetlands and waterways.