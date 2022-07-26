Enbridge pipeline endangers lakes -- Phyllis Hasbrouck

Kudos to Gov. Tony Evers for investing $1.4 million to protect Wisconsin’s Great Lakes coastlines.

One of the projects, mapping the places in northern Ashland County vulnerable to flooding, will create a resource that can help the Department of Natural Resources with its decision whether to approve Enbridge’s proposed Line 5 expansion there. When you see the photos and hear the stories of people who in June 2016 were without power and unable to leave their neighborhoods because of multiple roads being washed out, you realize just how dangerous it would be to install 41 miles of an oil pipeline in that area.

This oil pipeline expansion would cross 185 waterways, many of which drain into Lake Superior. How many millions or billions of dollars would be lost were that magnificent lake to be polluted by an Enbridge spill?

More frequent and more intense storms will continue to batter us until we make the transition to a renewable energy society. And yet Enbridge refuses to retire this pipeline. They care more about profits than they do about protecting the people, animals and environment on Lake Superior’s southern shore.

The DNR should reject the Line 5 expansion and help us leave fossil fuels behind and create a cleaner world.

Phyllis Hasbrouck, Madison