Emulate the soul of the Ukrainians -- Steve Hogseth

Back in February, Russian President Vladimir Putin thought his army could waltz right into Ukraine and it would fold within weeks. How wrong he was.

Now approaching seven months, the Ukrainians are defined by their unrelenting gritty determination, as observed by their recent “pushing back” of Russia from Ukraine’s Kharkiv region.

It is incongruous how these honorable people are hellbent on thwarting Putin’s authoritarianism and seeking democracy like their European neighbors, while at the same time the world’s (supposed) beacon of democracy, America, has witnessed one of its major political parties just as hellbent on “obediently” moving in an opposite direction -- exposing its addictive hunger to follow an immorally corrupt demagogic authoritarian.

America can delude itself and point to the MAGA Republicans as being “the problem." But admit it: The majority of the “other” Republicans are only half a step behind, and most of them will likely acquiesce. They will likely vote for the litany of fearmongering GOP endorsees of Donald Trump this November.

I think very few GOP voters “get it.” They have little idea how their upcoming votes in 2022, 2024 and beyond could irreparably damage the course of America, perhaps to its demise.

We must emulate the soul of the Ukrainian people.

Steve Hogseth, Menomonie