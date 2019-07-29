A life of self-examination is a life well worth living. Everyone deserves a good life filled with love and acceptance.
Each of us faces challenges in achieving our life goals and dreams. The most challenged people are those who are born, through no fault of their own, with both genders in one body. They face challenges to greater than the rest of us. They yearn to become their authentic selves in a society where many people, in fear and ignorance of such differences, want to harm them. Such transgender people face this hostility with great courage each day.
In contrast to those who hate, many good people empower transgender people to empower themselves and to learn how to live full, happy lives in a hostile society. These people want to protect transgender people by creating civil rights laws forbidding discrimination. It is important to love those confused people who wish to harm transgender people.
Does President Donald Trump, who is confused on this issue, understand the consequences of his hateful policies?
Thomas Gibson, DeForest